Twin babies taken during Savannah shooting found safe

“Matto and Lorenzo are safe in the arms of officers after being taken from their home in Savannah earlier today.” (Savannah Police Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Twins abducted during a shooting in Savannah Tuesday morning have been found safe, officials say.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the woman accused of taking the 6-week-old boys is now in custody.

An Amber Alert issued for Lorenzo and Matto Rogers has since been canceled.

#SPDAlert SPD is looking for a black female possibly named Kathleen(photo from previous day). She has 6-week-old boys named Matto and Lorenzo who were taken during a shooting on NE 36th Street. She is traveling in a white sedan possibly a Kia Optima. Anyone with info call 911! pic.twitter.com/2LZU0Z4dZz — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 11, 2021

According to SPD, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of East 36th Street.

One woman was injured. Officials say she was transported to the hospital with what appears to be serious injuries.

