UPDATE: Children located, father still at large following Amber Alert in Newberry

3 PM UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled.

Omirra and Tommir have been located. Tommy Toland remains at large.

NEWBERRY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help following an abduction of two children Saturday morning.

An Amber Alert is active for the pair who were kidnapped by their non-custodial father who is a registered sex offender, according to a press release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Authorities are looking for 11-year-old Tommir Toland and 6-year-old Ommira Toland. They were abducted around 10 a.m. Saturday morning in Newberry.

They were kidnapped by Tommy Lee Toland, 43. He threatened to kill the family and burn down the house. He is 5’11” and 175 pounds with tattoos on both arms.

Tommy Lee Toland

Eleven-year-old Tommir is described as being five feet tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and yellow shoes.

Tommir Toland

Meanwhile, Ommira is described as being three feet tall and 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, multi-colored pants and black shoes.

Ommira Toland

Toland is believed to be driving a 2001 grey Honda Accord. The hood and passenger fender are both green.

Authorities ask the public to immediately call 911 if they have information about this case.