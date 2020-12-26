Amber Alert issued in NC for abducted 3-year-old girl, officials say

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted child on Saturday in Gaston County.

The alert went out shortly after 3 p.m. and the name of the abducted three-year-old female child is Kaysie Lipscomb.

Gastonia Police say they are looking for Raheem Pate, 31. He was last seen driving a 2017 white Chevrolet Malibu with North Carolina tags, HLE9661.

He is described as a 5’11” Black male weighing 250 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and two missing teeth.

Lipscomb is described as a Black female, 2-feet tall weighing 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-866-6702, or call 9-1-1.

