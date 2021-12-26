Amber Alert issued in North Carolina for 3 children taken by dad after deadly shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — An Amber Alert has been issued after sheriff’s deputies in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, said a man was killed and three children were taken by the suspect, who is their father.

Deputies responded at 10:06 a.m. on Christmas Day to a shooting call in the 800 block of Davistown-Mercer Road in Pinetops. When they arrived, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds. His girlfriend, who is the children’s mother, witnessed the shooting and gave deputies information about who was responsible and a motive.

Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr.

Tramiyus McNair

Jayden Braddy

Officials said Orlando Quantrel McNair left the home with the children. He is believed to be driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with North Carolina license plate THP5737.

Deputies also released descriptions of the children:

Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr., Black male, 14 years old, 5-foot-1, 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair Black male, 11 years old, 5-foot-0, 100 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Jayden Lawrence Braddy Black male, 9 years old, 4-foot-8, 90 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Officials said the shooting was a domestic incident. No further details were released, including the name of the person who died in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.