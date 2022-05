CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines Flight 720 from Charlotte to Rome returned to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday after a reported maintenance issue, according to the airline.

The flight was in the air for about four hours. An American Airlines spokesperson said that the flight needed to burn off fuel before it could land.

Looks like the plane landed. @SydneyHeiberger is at the airport gathering more information. https://t.co/VKiozNyZ2a pic.twitter.com/VItU9lvbB0 — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFrancesTV) May 31, 2022

The plane took off around 4:30 p.m. Monday. FlightAware reported the flight traveled through most of Virginia and flew over Maryland’s border before circling back to North Carolina.

It landed just before 9:15 p.m. A spokesperson said the plane landed safely and managed to taxi to the gate under its own power. Passengers did not deplane until nearly 10 p.m.

Passenger Benjamin Wooster was going to Rome to visit his sister.

“It was so confusing; I don’t know what happened,” he said. “They just made us turn around and come back to Charlotte because something malfunctioned, but nobody really explained what happened or what the problem was.”

A passenger from Italy who identified herself as Frankie was taking her grandson back to Rome with her on holiday and said that the entire ordeal was frustrating. They spent two hours in the air before she said that they were informed that a gauge was broken on the plane and that they would have to turn back around.

“So, we stayed two hours on the flight to dump fuel,” she said.

American Airlines said a maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused,” an American Airlines spokesperson said.