SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The American Pickers television show is coming to South Carolina in February, and the production company is looking for “interesting characters with fascinating items,” according to a press release from the production company.

There is no pre-planned route. Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out to the production company Cineflix at 646-493-2184 or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com, according to the press release.

Those reaching out to the production company should be sure to include their full name, city/state, contact information and a brief description of their collection.

Private collections are being considered, according to the press release.