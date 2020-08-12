Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies after being shot

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said one of their K-9’s shot Tuesday night while helping to track two suspects died Wednesday.

Deputies said there was chase that was called off after the suspect vehicle entered the city of Anderson. A short time later, deputies were notified that the vehicle had been involved in a crash along Clemson Boulevard.

When deputies arrived on scene, two people ran away from the vehicle.

K-9 Roscoe was being used to help tract the suspects when they began shooting at the deputies.

Roscoe was taken to an animal trauma center in Greenville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said earlier that the K-9’s condition was not good.

K-9 Roscoe (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

K-9 Roscoe (Source: Anderson Canines Facebook page)

Hyco K-9 Fund, a non-profit in Anderson, said in a Facebook post Roscoe was a 3 and a half year old German Shepherd.

Just after 6:30 a.m., the organization said Roscoe was in stable condition following the shooting, and said the he was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday morning.

Just before noon on Wednesday, McBride confirmed that Roscoe died.

Roscoe was nationally certified in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension and tracking, according to the organization. He had been with the sheriff’s office since 2018.