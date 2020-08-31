Anderson natives honor Chadwick Boseman with flowers, superhero mask at T.L. Hanna High School

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Following the death of Anderson native and ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman, fans left a small memorial display at T.L. Hannah High School, where Boseman was a student.

A poster sits at the entrance saying “The Black Panther lives” along with flowers and a superhero mask.

Boseman’s former basketball coach, Wayne Jones, described Boseman as humble. He said Boseman’s parents, who still live in Anderson, should be proud of the way they raised him.

“His parents did an excellent job in raising Chad, and he was quite a reflection of the way he was brought up,” he said.

Boseman was married just months before he died of colon cancer. He was just 43-years-old.

Meanwhile, an online petition is underway to move a Confederate statue in front of the Anderson courthouse and replace it with one honoring Boseman.

Written on the statue are the words “the world shall yet decide in truths clear far-off light that the soldiers who wore this gray and died with Lee were in the right.”

The petition says, in part, “We must move past the tragedies of our past in this nation and celebrate new heroes. Mr. Boseman is a hero to this nation but more importantly a hero to the town of Anderson. His legacy was one of excellence and equality. As fellow citizens go about their day they should have a face that sees all people as equal.”

The petition also calls to repeal the Heritage Act, which protects Confederate statues from removal in South Carolina.

As of Monday morning, there were more than 10,000 signatures on the petition.