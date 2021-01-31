Anderson school district offers teachers $2,000 bonuses

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — An upstate South Carolina school district is offering all its teachers and other full-time employees a $2,000 bonus.
Anderson School District 5 says it is also giving part-timers who work at least 20 hours a $1,000 bonus.
The Independent-Mail of Anderson reports the district is offering what it calls the largest bonus in the state to reward its employees and offering the extra money to new teachers hired before next school year starts.
Officials say employees should get the bonuses by mid-February and it will cost the district about $4.5 million.
