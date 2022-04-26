HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old working at a sandwich shop.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Jimmy John’s on N. Main Street in High Point. When they got there, witnesses told the officers that an angry customer stabbed a 16-year-old employee.

The staff identified Demetris Holeman, 45, of High Point, as the suspect, as she was known to the staff and had been denied service before, police say. Employees told officers that Holeman came to the store to complain about her order. She threw several things at the 16-year-old and then stabbed her.

The victim was taken to the hospital and Holeman was arrested at her home a few hours later. She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to property, due to damages to the Jimmy John’s.