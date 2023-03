SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An anonymous tip led to the discovery of skeletal remains in some woods in Spartanburg, police said.

Officers found the remains on Wednesday near Hayne Street adjacent to the railroad tracks.

Police and investigators collected evidence at the scene but said it is too early to determine if the death appears suspicious.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC or Spartanburg police 864- 596-2065.