ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more small earthquakes were recorded Tuesday afternoon near the town of Elgin, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The initial 2.4 magnitude quake at 12:06 p.m. was centered about 3.2 miles northeast of Elgin, the USGS said. It happened at a depth of 8.7 miles. Damage is not typically associated with quakes of this size, officials said.

Less than 25 minutes later, the USGS recorded a 2.1 magnitude quake that was centered 4.3 miles east southeast of Elgin at a depth of 1.9 miles.

According to the Associated Press, more than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December in an area near the towns of Lugoff and Eglin, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia.

The AP has reported that scientists think water seeping deep into the ground might be what is causing the swarm of quakes.

