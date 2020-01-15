Apartment fire may have been caused by charging hoverboard

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s fire marshal said a family was able to escape an early morning apartment fire on James Island, which may have been caused by a charging hoverboard.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. for the EME Apartments on Central Park Road.

Emergency responders quickly entered the apartment and encountered a significant amount of smoke and a small fire. The fire was quickly contained to one bedroom with smoke damage throughout the apartment unit.

Officials say the residents discovered a fire in a bedroom near a hoverboard. The hallway smoke alarm activated as the residents evacuated and called 911.

Investigators reviewed the incident and verified the fire originated at the hoverboard in the bedroom, which was removed from the charger just prior to the incident, according to Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh.

Fire Marshal Julazadeh said the manufacture of the hoverboard involved was not readily identifiable and investigators have not been able to determine if this device may have been included in past recalls.

He said three residents were displaced because of the incident. One occupant suffered minor smoke inhalation and was evaluated and released by Charleston County EMS.