CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you registered to vote in the upcoming election? The deadline is quickly approaching.

The municipal election will take place on Tuesday, November 7. Potential voters in South Carolina must register 30 days prior to an election.

Voters can register online at scvotes.gov by Sunday, October 8.

Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov . Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office : By fax or email attachment (must be received by Sunday, October 8, 2023 ). By mail (must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 10, 2023 ).

Complete and return the form to your :

Register in person at your county voter registration office (most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023 for in-office registrations).

Voters already registered to vote are encouraged to make sure their address is up to date. Simply check your registration online at scvotes.gov.

“If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote,” said the South Carolina Election Commission. “If you’ve moved within your county or changed your name recently, update your information prior to election day to help ensure a smoother voting process.”