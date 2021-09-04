‘Armed and dangerous man’ wanted for homicide in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a homicide that occurred Friday evening in Robeson County should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

DeMarreon McDaniel, 28, of Rowland, is being sought as a suspect in the killing of Tracy Worriax, 64, of Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning in a news release. Worriax was found dead Friday evening after deputies responded at 8:16 p.m. to a home on Troy Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot.

Deputies said McDaniel, who is wanted for first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle, is believed to have fled the scene in a stolen 2013 Chevrolet Impala. The car has since been recovered by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about McDaniel or the investigation is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170. You can also email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.