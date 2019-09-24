‘Armed and dangerous’ teen sought after young dad, 2 others shot, NC police say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Benson police said Monday night they were looking for a Harnett County teen in a triple shooting early Saturday that wounded a teen football player and two other people.

Witnesses said at least 30 shots were fired around 12:30 a.m. in the Benson Housing Authority at East Benton and South Whittington streets.

One of the victims was a young teen dad, C.J. Redmond, who is just 15-years-old and was in the ICU over the weekend.

Lamont Moore in a photo from Benson police.

“I couldn’t hear for about five minutes because my ears were just ringing. That’s how loud it was,” said Breon Wright, who was at the scene.

Now, Benson police say they have issued warrants for 17-year-old Lamont Moore, who they said is armed and dangerous.

The warrant for Moore’s arrest is for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said.

“Efforts are currently underway to apprehend him with assistance from other law enforcement agencies,” Benson police said in a Monday night news release.