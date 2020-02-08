Armed, dangerous man wanted for murder in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking the public for help finding a man wanted for murder in Laurens County.
WSPA previously reported that deputies responded to a home on Walker Avenue in Laurens on Jan. 23 in regards to a victim with gunshot wounds.
When they arrived on-scene, they found Rasham Walker, 32, dead at the home
Hakeem Qudell Evans, of Laurens, is wanted for the murder of Walker, deputies say.
Evans is 30 years old, approximately 5’3, and has “We Live to Die” tattooed on his upper chest, as well as “Linda” tattooed on his right arm.
Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous and say do not approach him.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Hakeem Evans, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or Laurens County Dispatch (864-984- 2523). Sheriff Don Reynolds, Laurens, South Carolina
