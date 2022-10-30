GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon at a Dunkin Donuts.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Dunkin Donuts on the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard was robbed by a man after he presented a gun inside the store, deputies said.

The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as having blonde hair. He was wearing a blue jean jacket, a black shirt with white writing and green army pants.

According to deputies, a K-9 attempted to track the man but was unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call 911.