GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon at a Dunkin Donuts.
At about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Dunkin Donuts on the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard was robbed by a man after he presented a gun inside the store, deputies said.
The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
The man is described as having blonde hair. He was wearing a blue jean jacket, a black shirt with white writing and green army pants.
According to deputies, a K-9 attempted to track the man but was unsuccessful.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call 911.