FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Army soldier living in Spring Lake has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of violating the secret peeping statue, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies said Andrew Nathaniel Gomez, 25, secretly recorded himself having intimate relations with women, who did not know of the recording, and then posting the videos to an OnlyFans page online.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call sheriff’s office detective K. Hamlett at 910-677-5450, email khamlett@ccsonc.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).