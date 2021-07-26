Arrest made after 80+ animals, meth, guns seized from South Carolina home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Eighty dogs, two monkeys and a bird were seized from a York County home Monday in a large-scale animal rescue, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the home located at 5527 West Liberty Hill Road in York. David Barber, 63, was arrested and faces multiple charges including animal cruelty.

Meth and multiple guns were also seized from the home, deputies said. So far, there is no evidence of dogfighting, the police report indicated.

Deputies said the animals were in poor health and were living in very poor conditions at the home. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the smell inside the home almost knocked him over.

Officials said that due to the scale and size of the operation, the York County Animal Shelter would not be taking in any additional animals at this time.

The operation was conducted by both the sheriff’s office and the animal shelter in York County.