NORTHWEST, N.C. (WNCN) – Two suspects have been arrested following a double homicide in early March near the North Carolina coast, the State Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

On March 6, two bodies were found with gunshot wounds in the Crystal Springs Cemetery off of Blue Banks Loop Road NE and Harrys Road, approximately 20 miles northwest of Wilmington, in the aptly named city of Northwest.

The victims were identified as Demetrius Dontrell Gibbs, 29, and Desmond Malik Radford-Lee, 22.

With the assistance of the SBI in a joint investigation, the two suspects were located and arrested on April 22.

SBI agents arrested Christopher Owen Brooks, 20, of Leland in Greensboro with assistance from the Greensboro Police Department.

Agents also arrested a 17-year-old male in Charlotte with assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Each suspect has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury.

Brooks was transported to Brunswick County to be processed on his charges. No additional information is available at this time.

WECT contributed to this story.