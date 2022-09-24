TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) — NASA stated Saturday that it would forego the Tuesday launch date for the Artemis I mission due to the weather concerns caused by Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to be a hurricane this weekend.

Saturday morning, NASA teams decided to stand down to let them prepare for rolling back the launch and return the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

However, the engineers deferred the final decision to roll back the launch Sunday. NASA said it would continue to monitor the situation.

According to NASA’s blog, managers will make the final decision to roll back the launch late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

“The agency is taking a step-wise approach to its decision making process to allow the agency to protect its employees by completing a safe roll in time for them to address the needs of their families while also protecting for the option to press ahead with another launch opportunity in the current window if weather predictions improve,” the post reads. “NASA continues to rely on the most up to date information provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Space Force, and the National Hurricane Center.”

This would be the third time a launch for the Artemis I mission has faced problems. In early September, the launch was scrubbed a second time due to a leak.