At least two arrested during protest over in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sources tell News 2 that at least two people were arrested during a Tuesday night protest in Downtown Charleston.

News 2 crews on scene witnessed at least two people being detained as the group gathered to protest the death of Jamal Sutherland, a mentally ill man who died at the Al Cannon Detention Center, and the decision by Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson not to charge deputies involved in his death.

The protest was not permitted, according to those with knowledge of the event.

