ATF offers reward in Laurinburg arson investigation

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a reward in an investigation into arson in the Laurinburg area.

ATF announced a reward of up to $2,500 “for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for several fires” in Laurinburg, a press release said.

Several residential and commercial fires happened in Laurinburg between March 16 and July 14.

The fires are being investigated by ATF, the Laurinburg Police Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say the fires were intentionally set and a suspect(s) has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF’s toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, on ATF’s website here, the LPD at 910-277-3216, or the SBI at 1-800-334-3000.