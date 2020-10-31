Attempted dead voter scheme linked to person in Columbia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in South Florida have uncovered an attempt to register dozens of dead people as Democratic voters, though no mail-in ballots were requested or cast under the falsified IDs.

Officials in Broward County, a Democratic stronghold and Florida’s second most populous county, uncovered the scheme over the summer.

Someone in Columbia, South Carolina, mailed 51 new voter applications — each bearing the same neat handwriting — to the Broward County elections office in July, officials said. The story was first reported Friday by the South Florida SunSentinel.

Broward County supervisor of elections officials flagged the registrations as suspicious and turned them over to the Broward state attorney’s office.