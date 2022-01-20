Attorney accused in Murdaugh scheme can’t practice law in Georgia

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Cory Fleming’s law license was suspended by the South Carolina Supreme Court back in October. Now, the Beaufort attorney is barred from practicing law in Georgia, too.

Fleming allegedly helped Alex Murdaugh divert millions of dollars in the wrongful death settlement of Gloria Satterfield.

A Jan. 11 order from the Supreme Court of Georgia issued an emergency suspension of Fleming’s law license. He voluntarily submitted a petition on the matter following his interim suspension in South Carolina, according to the order.

At the time of his South Carolina suspension, Fleming had been sued by the estate of Satterfield, who was the longtime housekeeper of the Murdaugh family. She died in 2018 after what was described as a trip and fall accident at the Murdaugh home.

Gloria Satterfield (L) Maggie and Alex Murdaugh (R)

On Alex Murdaugh’s recommendation, Fleming represented the Satterfield family, apparently, so they could fairly sue Murdaugh for insurance money.

The estate, however, said they never received the more than $4 million they were due. They claimed the funds went to a shell account set up by Murdaugh instead.

Fleming’s law firm ultimately settled with the Satterfield family.

Fleming claimed he was unaware of the misallocated funds until only recently and blamed Murdaugh for the scheme.