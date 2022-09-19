HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after two young people were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in Orange County, North Carolina, officials said.

The bodies were found at about 3 p.m. by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were discovered “just off a powerline easement” in western Orange County, said Alicia Stemper, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials later said the bodies were that of a woman and a man “less than 20 years old.”

“Investigators are processing the area for evidence and the medical examiner is on scene,” Stemper said in the news release.

Officials said the medical examiner is working to identify the victims and “establish an official cause of death.”

Officials said the victims appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Stemper later said the bodies were found near the 2300 block of Buckhorn Road, which is just north of the intersection with Mt. Willing Road.

Sheriff Blackwood stressed the importance of the process of the investigation in order to find those responsible.

“As a parent, I cannot imagine how excruciating the wait for confirmation of the victims’ identify is,” Blackwood said. “However, the process is important and critical to lead us to the person or persons responsible for this horrific crime. I’m asking for your patience as we, along with other investigative agencies, do the work necessary to seek justice for the victims and their families.”

No other information has been released, and Stemper said “no additional information is available at this time.”