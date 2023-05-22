COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hurt Saturday evening after their ATVs collided during a festival in the Johnsville community.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the crash happened at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Johnsville Road and Rushton Lane.

While en route, emergency crews were met about two miles from the incident location by a vehicle that was carrying an injured female. Firefighter paramedics began treating the woman, and a helicopter was requested to take her to a hospital. The extent of her injuries remains unclear.

Meanwhile, an additional medical unit was flagged down by bystanders near the Johnsville baseball field. Officials said bystanders carried an injured man to the ambulance. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Colleton Medical Center.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.