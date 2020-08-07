Authorities: 5-year-old dies in South Carolina shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old South Carolina girl has died after being wounded in a shooting.

News outlets report that Summerville police were called to a subdivision at around 10 p.m. Thursday night after multiple neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Police say officers found a child wounded inside a home. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers told news outlets that the girl was taken to a hospital but later died.

Police didn’t comment further on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or say whether they were investigating it as an accident or a homicide.