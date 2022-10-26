ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested.

According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday.

7NEWS previously reported that Waltman had both of her arms amputated and several surgeries after she was “viciously” attacked by three dogs in March. She was released from the hospital in May.

The owner of the dogs, Justin Minor, was arrested and charged on March 23.

Authorities have not released any further information about Waltman’s arrest. 7NEWS will update this story as more details become available.