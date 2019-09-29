Authorities arrest wanted man in connection to killing wife after domestic shooting incident in N.Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A suspect has been arrested in a dispute between husband and wife led to shots fired in North Charleston.

Roman Clare has been arrested in the domestic violence incident that led to the death of his wife Ebony Clare, 37, of North Charleston.

Officials say Roman Clare was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, FL by Fort Lauderdale Police.

Clare is being lodged in Broward County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing this week.

Deputy Coroner Shane Bowers stated that Clare died on September 27, at approximately 2:48 a.m. at MUSC Hospital from a gunshot wound.

North Charleston police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the residence on Whitney Drive just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

Officers located a female lying on the ground in her driveway when officers arrived, according to an incident report.

Responding officers attempted to render first aid until paramedics could arrive to treat the patient. She was later transported to MUSC for further treatment.

It was later announced that the victim had died at the hospital due to injuries they received during the shooting.

North Charleston Police Public Information Officer Karley Ash says that it’s not known when Clare will be extradited to Charleston, or when his bond hearing will be held. NCPD will send an update when available.

Courtesy of the Charleston County Detention Center

An investigation is on-going.