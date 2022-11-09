LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of two men suspected in an armed robbery at a Denver bank on Monday has been arrested, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher D’Michah Tarrant was apprehended Tuesday on bank robbery charges filed by the Belmont Police Department.

Christopher D’Michah Tarrant (Courtesy: Gaston County Sheriff’s Office)

The robbery happened at about 11:10 a.m. Monday at the State Employees Credit Union on the 6500 block of North Carolina Highway 73.

Police said two armed men entered the bank and demanded money from a teller and that one suspect jumped over a counter and grabbed money. Several customers in the bank were told to lie on the floor.

The two men fled the scene in a black SUV pictured below.

(Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Both suspects were wearing black or navy sweatshirts, authorities said.

Tarrant is being held on a $225,000 bond at the Gaston County Jail, according to online booking records.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.