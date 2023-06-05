MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public’s help in finding a girl who has been missing for three weeks.
Authorities are asking help in finding Emily Smith, 16, who was last seen in Lancaster, South Carolina on May 14.
Smith is described as standing 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and has light brown hair with brown eyes.
Authorities said she could be staying in South Carolina, specifically the areas of Lancaster or Myrtle Beach. Smith may have also traveled to Panama City, Florida or to Texas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-4136.
