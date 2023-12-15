RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Evacuations are underway as crews battle fire at the Trelleborg textile plant in Rutherford County.

Rutherford County Dispatch confirmed to 7NEWS Friday afternoon that there was an active fire at the plant and that authorities had begun evacuating places in a half-mile radius around the area.

Trelleborg is a textile and coated fabrics manufacturer with a facility that lands halfway in the Town of Ruth and half in Rutherfordton.

Trinity Christian School said it sent students home early because of the fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.