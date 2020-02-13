Authorities find body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik and a deceased male

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say they have located the body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Byron Snellgrove, director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing that we have found the body, that the coroner has identified, as Faye Marie Swetlik,” he said during a press conference in Cayce.

Authorities are now treating the case as a homicide and said no arrests have been made.

During the investigation, Snellgrove said a deceased male was located in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. “At this time, we feel there is no danger to the community,” he said.

Swetlik’s family reported her missing on Monday at around 5:00 p.m. after seeing her playing in the front yard of their home in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood just an hour before.

Immediately after that, police began their search for the 6-year-old – going door-to-door, using helicopters, four-wheelers and canines for more than 72-hours to try and find the child.

An investigation is on-going and details about the deceased male have not been made available.

CAYCE, SC (WSPA/WBTW) – Officials will be holding a second news conference at 1 p.m. in regard to missing 6-year-old girl Faye Swetlik in Cayce, S.C.

The first news conference held by Cayce Department of Public Safety officials was held Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m.

See this morning’s full news conference below:

Swetlik went missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce on Monday at around 3:45 p.m.

On Wednesday night, officials released new video footage showing two vehicles in the neighborhood during the time Swetlik was last seen. They said tips helped investigators to identify the Chevrolet Trailblazer, but they are still seeking information about the silver vehicle that was seen in the Churchill Heights at the time.

During a news conference Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 2003 Charleston Highway, officials stressed the need for people with surveillance video or anyone with any tips about the case to submit them to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after the news conference, City of Cayce officials released video of the 6-year-old getting off of her school bus on Monday.

Police said Swetlik is a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School.

On Tuesday, Director Byron Snellgrove with Cayce Department of Public Safety, said Swetlik recently got a hair cut and when she was getting off the bus on Monday afternoon, she was wearing a black shirt that had the word “PEACE” on it.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 803-205-4444.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST NEWS