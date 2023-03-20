CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary firefighters found human remains in a homemade fire pit Sunday morning before police found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside an RV on the property, police said.

It all unfolded when a neighbor called firefighters at about 7:10 a.m. about a small, illegal trash burn at 618 Dorset Drive. The home is in a community near the intersection of SW Maynard Road and Chatham St.

Firefighters found the remains in the debris after putting out the fire and called police. Investigators said they could not determine the race, gender or identity of the remains because of their condition.

While searching the property, officers said they found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the RV. He was identified as the homeowner and was taken to the hospital in critical condition with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators said they also found a woman on the property who was not hurt and cooperated with them.

CBS 17 talked with neighbors off camera who said it’s a quiet neighborhood and that they were shocked to wake up to a handful of police cars outside of their windows.

Officials noted that the address of 618 Dorset Drive is undergoing “extensive” renovations, and it appeared that the homeowner had been burning trash related to the renovation project.

Officers said two RVs were brought onto the property as temporary living space while the home was under construction. Police said the investigation remains active.