Authorities in Chester investigate officer-involved shooting at a Walmart

CHESTER, SC (WBTW) – Authorities in Chester are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart.
The shooting happened around noon.
CBS affiliate WBTV reports one person was killed in the shooting.
The Chester County Sheriff’s office said the Walmart will be closed until further notice.
Count on News13 for updates.
