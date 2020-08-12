Authorities: Inmate used cellphone to order violent crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina inmate used a cellphone to order violent crimes on multiple people from inside prison.

The State newspaper reports that Harvester Jackson has been charged with accessory to attempted murder and other crimes.

The investigation started after a woman Jackson had dated told law enforcement someone shot into her home in April after Jackson threatened her. Authorities say Jackson was also tied to two other shootings from 2018 and 2019 and that several cellphone numbers have been connected to him.

They say he also used Facebook Messenger.

Jackson was serving time for armed robbery and second-degree burglary before he was charged with the new crimes.