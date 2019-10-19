Authorities investigating after finding human remains in a Berkeley Co. park

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in a wooded area at Wesvaco Park.
Officers arrived on scene and found the skeletal remains of a human. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was notified.
Officers are unable to determine the age or gender of the remains and are not sure how long the person has been dead.
The incident is being investigated by the Hanahan Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
