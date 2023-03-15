CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County, authorities said.

A detention deputy checked in on the inmate in the medical unit at about 6:30 a.m. and declared an emergency, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

“Medical staff began CPR. After their arrival, fire and EMS crews took over life-saving efforts, but the resident was pronounced dead at the Detention Center,” authorities said.

Authorities have not released information about the circumstances of the inmate’s death. The person’s name also has not been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating, which is normal protocol in such cases.