FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a nude female body washed ashore on Folly Beach early Thursday morning.

Officials with Folly Beach Public Safety told News 2 that beach walkers discovered the body around 5:53 a.m. and reported it to law enforcement.

The body washed up on the shore near the 300 block of Ashley Avenue.

Police and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded and took possession of the body.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal later identified the woman as 22-year-old Victoria Dickerson of Charleston.

Coroner O’Neal said Dickerson’s cause of death is pending autopsy and investigation.

Folly Beach Public Safety is the investigating agency.