COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a student was allegedly stabbed at a Columbia area high school.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to Ridge View High School on Tuesday morning where a student was taken to a local hospital with puncture wounds.

Officials with Richland County School District 2 believe the stabbing stemmed from an on-campus fight.

The suspect, who is a student, left the school after the stabbing which prompted a search in the area by both ground and air. Deputies later said the suspect was in custody.