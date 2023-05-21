WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The death of an inmate Saturday morning at the Williamsburg County Detention Center is being investigated by county and state authorities.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive in a cell at about 5:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

“Detention deputies immediately alerted Williamsburg County EMS and administered emergency life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful,” reports said.

Williamsburg County deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.