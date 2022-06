BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man died Monday morning while in custody at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Jeremey Baker told News 2 that the man’s death appears to be medically related.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating, which is standard anytime someone dies at a jail in the state.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.