Authorities recover body of person who fell off pontoon boat on North Carolina’s Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of a missing person on Lake Norman has been recovered, the Cornelius Fire Department confirmed with Fox 46 on Sunday.

Emergency crews began searching Friday night after the person fell off a pontoon boat. The search was suspended on Saturday because of boat traffic on the lake, officials said.

The search resumed on Sunday, and officials with the Cornelius Fire Department said the body was recovered about 1 p.m. Fire departments from Sherills Ford, Cornelius and Charlotte all assisted in the recovery efforts. Local police, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office, as well as North Carolina Wildlife also assisted in the efforts.