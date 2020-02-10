Live Now
Great white sharks appear to be clustering near North Carolina-South Carolina border

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OCEARCH pointed out an odd grouping of great white sharks at the border of North and South Carolina.

The nonprofit’s shark map shows several at the Carolina border.

A few have also appeared to pop up in the Gulf of Mexico but in separate spots.

“What do you think could be causing this big gap in where white sharks are pinging right now,” OCEARCH wrote on Facebook. “There are pings in the Gulf of Mexico and then a big grouping in North Carolina/South Carolina but none in the middle.”

OCEARCH tags and tracks great white sharks as well as other kinds of marine life.

