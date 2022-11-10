GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro.

Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner.

Phil Valla was one of the people who shared a social media post about “Houdini” to help find his owner.

“I felt really bad for the dog just because I’m an animal lover. The dog had obviously been abandoned and had a connection with its owner, and the owner just left it there,” Valla said.

Valla said a woman told him she saw the dog at about 3 p.m. that Monday. He said the woman told park employees, who also found a backpack with all Houdini’s belonging inside and a note attached.

“Probably was traumatized because it was going up to people looking for its owner,” Valla said.

The shepherd mix breed dog is currently at the Guilford County Animal Resource Center and is ready for adoption.

Officials with the center have not released what the note said because of an active investigation into finding the owner of Houdini.