Authorities seek public’s help finding Lumberton man who suffers from dementia

State - Regional

Photo: North Carolina Center for Missing Persons

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Robeson County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered man.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued the Silver Alert Sunday for Donald Ray Graham, 46, of Lumberton. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Graham is 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat and black boots.

Anyone with information that might help authorities find him is asked to call Lumberton police Lt. White at 910-671-3846.

