Authorities: South Carolina student drowned at Kansas lake

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a college student from South Carolina as the victim of a drowning earlier this week at a Kansas lake.

Khalil Fulton, 18, of Lake City, South Carolina, drowned Wednesday after doing a flip off the dock at State Lake in Montgomery County, the Hays Post reported.

Witnesses told deputies responding to a call about a possible drowning at the lake that Fulton resurfaced after going into the water then went back under once again and never resurfaced a second time, Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade said.

He was located not far from the area where he entered the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fulton was a student at Independence Community College, which is located four miles from the lake.

“This is a tragic situation where a young man lost his life, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Wade said.

