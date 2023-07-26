BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in a vehicle at a gas station in Pender County died from carbon monoxide poisoning, Sheriff Alan W. Cutler said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

“Families of the deceased were notified by United States Marine Corps Officials,” the post said. “Autopsies were performed on the decedents today July 26, 2023, by the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner. All three deaths are consistent due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time.”

Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Lance Cpl.Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Lance Cpl. Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida, were identified by Camp Lejeune on Tuesday.

They were found dead at a Speedway gas station on Highway 17 in the Hampstead community of Pender County.